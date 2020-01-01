Man’s Hand Likely to be Amputated After Fireworks Mishap in Central Florida

A Central Florida man will likely lose one of his hands after allegedly lighting fireworks inside of his car before the New Year’s holiday.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports that emergency officials arrived at the Deltona home on Monday after calls that a person’s hand was partially severed on Monday. Once they arrived, crews found the man identified as Corey Waugh bleeding badly from his arm.

Waugh was conscious and alert as he was taken to the hospital, but officials say his hand would likely need to be amputated as a result.

Deputies found remnants of a red torch lighter that was blown apart and fragments of Waugh’s hand inside the car. Waugh told them that he remembered lighting a cigarette and hearing a loud explosion.

The driver of the car, who said he could not hear out of his left ear, was not hospitalized.