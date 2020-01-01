Florida

Man’s Hand Likely to be Amputated After Fireworks Mishap in Central Florida

Emergency officials arrived at the Deltona home on Monday after calls that a person’s hand was partially severed on Monday.

10012527
Getty Images

FIREWORKS IN WINTER IN ASPEN, COLORADO

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Central Florida man will likely lose one of his hands after allegedly lighting fireworks inside of his car before the New Year’s holiday.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports that emergency officials arrived at the Deltona home on Monday after calls that a person’s hand was partially severed on Monday. Once they arrived, crews found the man identified as Corey Waugh bleeding badly from his arm.

Waugh was conscious and alert as he was taken to the hospital, but officials say his hand would likely need to be amputated as a result.

Local

43 mins ago

6 Things to Know for January 1st, 2020

Florida 6 mins ago

Bills Penalizing Texting While Driving, Increasing Minimum Wage in Effect

Deputies found remnants of a red torch lighter that was blown apart and fragments of Waugh’s hand inside the car. Waugh told them that he remembered lighting a cigarette and hearing a loud explosion.

The driver of the car, who said he could not hear out of his left ear, was not hospitalized.

This article tagged under:

FloridaOrlando
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us