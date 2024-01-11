Miami-Dade County

Man's Instagram video showed him pointing gun at Miami-Dade Schools Police: Cops

Ezequiel Enrique Martinez, 22, was arrested Wednesday on charges of written threats to kill or do bodily injury, displaying a firearm while committing a felony, an arrest report said

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is facing charges after authorities said he posted a video on Instagram that showed him pointing a gun at a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer.

Ezequiel Enrique Martinez, 22, was arrested Wednesday on charges of written threats to kill or do bodily injury, displaying a firearm while committing a felony, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Ezequiel Enrique Martinez

According to the report, a detective was monitoring social media back in November when they spotted an Instagram Story posted by Martinez driving and pointing a gun at the officer and their vehicle while in traffic.

Martinez could be heard at one point saying "red dot, red dot," while he continued to follow the police car, the report said.

Police took Martinez into custody after executing a search warrant at his home.

Martinez was booked into jail, where records showed he was already out on felony bond on burglary and credit card fraud charges. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
