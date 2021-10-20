Man's ‘Suspicious' Death on Train Tracks in Fort Lauderdale Being Investigated

A man's body was discovered on train tracks in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday morning in what police are calling a "suspicious" death.

The body was discovered on the tracks in the area of Northeast 4th Avenue and Northeast Progresso Drive.

Footage showed the body covered by a yellow tarp and several investigators at the scene.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said the circumstances surrounding the man's death are suspicious, but gave no other details, including the man's identity.

Homicide detectives were investigating.

