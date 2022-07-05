Manslaughter Charge for Stepmom in Fatal Shooting of 15-Year-Old in Pembroke Pines

A woman is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with last month's fatal shooting of her 15-year-old stepson in Pembroke Pines.

Francy Marcos, 24, is facing a charge of manslaughter with a firearm in the June 11 shooting, Pembroke Pines Police officials said Tuesday.

The shooting happened at a home inside the Coconut Reef community at 180th Avenue and Southwest 12th Street.

Officials said the woman was handling a firearm inside of the home when it was unintentionally discharged, fatally shooting the boy.

After the shooting police said the shooting appeared accidental and involved family members.

A soccer coach identified the boy as 15-year-old Achilles Lopez, who was a member of the Miramar United Elite FC.

"Our hearts are heavy as we acknowledge how much your soul means to us," the club wrote on Facebook. "We are thankful for the times that we shared on and off the field."

Lopez's sister also remembered her brother shortly after he was killed.

"All I can tell you is he was the most amazing human being," Tyrani Lopez told NBC 6 over a message on social media. "And I know everyone says that, but he was a literal angel. Loving, smart, kind, compassionate. Everything I prayed for in a brother. He didn’t deserve this."

Carlos Santos, Lopez's best friend, said he was at the home that night. He said the family was celebrating, about to have dinner for Lopez's younger brothers, who had just graduated from elementary school.

Santos said the gun was on the dinner table and Lopez's stepmother was playing with it.

He recalled that she was laughing, told him to stay calm and that nothing would happen, and pointed the gun at everyone, even the dogs.

But Santos got so upset, that he said he left the room — a bit later, he heard the gunshot.

Marcos was booked into jail, and attorney information wasn't available.