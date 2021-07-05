Many Residents Displaced After Recent Evacuations of Two Condo Buildings

The Crestview Towers in North Miami Beach remains empty days after it was evacuated.

The 156-unit building was found to be unsafe after the City of North Miami Beach started taking a closer look at buildings in violation of the 40-year recertification requirement.

A.S.D. Consulting Engineers was hired to inspect the buildings following the evacuation. The company has been licensed with the state since 2010.

NBC 6 spoke with the company’s president about the recent inspection. He says the company is working on the structural report and will hand it in to the condo association on Tuesday.

Another building at 1619 Lenox Avenue has been evacuated after a building inspector flagged what they called a “flooring system failure.”

Noah Lauinger owns a unit at the Crestview Towers. He says the tenant who rents his unit is now displaced.

“She’s displaced, she is living on someone’s couch right not,” Lauinger said.

“I would like more direction to let her know if she is going to be able to move back in,” Lauinger said.

With many people displaced as a result of the evacuations, the homeless trust stepped in Monday to help with the temporary accommodations for those who are displaced.

In a statement the Ronald L. Book, chairman of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, stated, “While we have assisted in situations like this in the past, the number and scale of condo closures is expected to increase as new scrutiny is being paid on aging and neglected facilities. Our community’s ability to coordinate immediate, alternate housing and services for those without resources and supports will help prevent further trauma on impacted households.”

NBC 6 reached out to an attorney representing the Crestview Towers Condo Association. We are still waiting to hear back.