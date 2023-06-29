Interactive map: Check what South Florida neighborhoods are more prone to extreme heat

South Florida faced another day of record heat this week, with Miami reaching a high of 95 degrees Thursday.

That beats its previous record of 94 degrees back in 2020. Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale reached 91 degrees and Key West tied an old record of 94 — which was last set in 1957.

But the hot weather will only continue. Earlier this month, a heat advisory was issued for parts of South Florida. Heat indexes at or above 105 degrees for at least two hours trigger a heat advisory.

And according to an NBC News analysis, as extreme heat events become more frequent in the U.S., data shows that the poorest Americans will be most at risk.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Use this interactive map below to see how vulnerable the population near you is to extreme heat spikes.

The map shows risk levels down to the local level and uses Census Bureau data to show the share of the population vulnerable to extreme heat, alongside data from nonprofit research group First Street Foundation to show how often an area experiences extreme heat days currently and how often it can be expected to experience them in 30 years.

Heat vulnerability assesses how many people have one of 10 risk factors the Census Bureau identified, factors that range from crowded housing conditions to lack of health insurance.

Read more on the analysis on NBCNews.com.