Weather

Map: See how vulnerable your neighborhood is to extreme heat

This interactive map shows how vulnerable the population near you is to extreme heat spikes.

By NBC News and NBC6

web_pic_heat_generic_1200x675_1288558659750

South Florida faced another day of record heat this week, with Miami reaching a high of 95 degrees Thursday.

That beats its previous record of 94 degrees back in 2020. Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale reached 91 degrees and Key West tied an old record of 94 — which was last set in 1957.

But the hot weather will only continue. Earlier this month, a heat advisory was issued for parts of South Florida. Heat indexes at or above 105 degrees for at least two hours trigger a heat advisory.

And according to an NBC News analysis, as extreme heat events become more frequent in the U.S., data shows that the poorest Americans will be most at risk.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Use this interactive map below to see how vulnerable the population near you is to extreme heat spikes.

The map shows risk levels down to the local level and uses Census Bureau data to show the share of the population vulnerable to extreme heat, alongside data from nonprofit research group First Street Foundation to show how often an area experiences extreme heat days currently and how often it can be expected to experience them in 30 years.

Local

fourth of july 2 hours ago

Travelers expected to pack South Florida airports, roadways during July 4th weekend

Parkland school shooting 3 hours ago

Jury acquits Scot Peterson, ex-deputy accused of failing to protect students in Parkland school shooting

Heat vulnerability assesses how many people have one of 10 risk factors the Census Bureau identified, factors that range from crowded housing conditions to lack of health insurance.

Read more on the analysis on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

WeatherFloridaheat
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us