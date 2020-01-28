Marathon Man Arrested on Animal Cruelty Charges After Kicking Cat: PD

A Marathon man is behind bars after police say he kicked a cat in the face.

According to authorities, 30-year-old Sheldon Moulton was charged with animal cruelty.

Officers say, on Tuesday, they responded to a home in reference of a domestic disturbance.

One they arrived, authorities say a woman told police that her boyfriend, Moulton, became angry when he saw the cat on the couch. She said Moulton then proceeded to kick the cat twice in the face.

Police on scene said the cat was shaking and hiding behind a curtain in the home. It's nose was noticeably red and swollen.

When speaking with officers, police say Moulton walked away and tried to hide a small amount of marijuana.

On top of animal cruelty charges, Moulton also faces charges of possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.