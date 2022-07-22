Marathon Woman Arrested After Injuring Boyfriend by Setting His Sheets on Fire

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Marathon woman for lighting her boyfriend's sheets on fire while he was sleeping.

Melody Sunshine McCarter, 42, was arrested Thursday after deputies were called to the 1300 block of Ocean Breeze Avenue in Marathon at approximately 10 p.m. regarding a domestic issue.

The 24-year-old victim suffered a burn to his foot but had no life-threatening injuries.

The victim said he and McCarter had an argument then after he went to bed he awoke to find the sheets on fire. McCarter said she then called the police.

The victim and McCarter were outside the residence when officials arrived. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, McCarter appeared to be intoxicated.

McCarter was charged with attempted arson resulting in injury to another and battery. She admitted to setting the sheets on fire, officials said.

McCarter remains in jail without bond.