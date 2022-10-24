Marco Rubio Says Supporter Attacked While Canvassing for Him in Hialeah

A Marco Rubio supporter was "brutally attacked" while canvassing for him in Hialeah, the senator said.

Rubio tweeted photos Monday of the victim, who he said was wearing Rubio for Senate shirt and a Ron DeSantis hat.

"He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery," the tweet said.

Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood in #Hialeah #Florida



He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery

According to an arrest report, the victim said he was in the area of 140 E. 60th Street around 6:30 p.m. Sunday when he was attacked.

The 27-year-old victim told police he was walking around the neighborhood handing out flyers when he came across 22-year-old Javier Jesus Lopez, who was blocking a sidewalk, the report said.

Lopez confronted the victim and told him he couldn't pass through the sidewalk in front of his home, the report said.

When the victim started to walk toward the street, Lopez told him "you can't pass by here, this is my neighborhood," the report said.

"This is public property and I can be here if I want to," the victim replied.

The two got into a verbal dispute before Lopez rushed at the victim, grabbed him and slammed him to the ground, the report said.

Another person came up and kicked Lopez on the side of his face before fleeing the scene, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Lopez began punching the victim multiple times in the face, causing severe swelling and his right eye to be completely shut, the report said.

Lopez was taken into custody and booked into jail on a charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Attorney information wasn't available.

Rubio's tweet said there were four attackers and that they told the victim "Republicans weren't allowed in their neighborhood," but those details weren't mentioned in the police report.

Rubio, a Republican and the state's senior U.S. senator, is seeking re-election in next month's election and is facing Democrat Val Demings.