Marco Rubio has been sworn in as America's Secretary of State

Vice President JD Vance has sworn in Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, the first of Trump’s cabinet nominees to take the job.

Rubio said Trump’s primary priority will be furthering the United States’ interests and that anything the government and State Department do must make the country stronger, safer or more prosperous.

“If it doesn’t do one of those three things, we will not do it,” Rubio said.

Rubio, the former Republican senator from Florida, is among the least controversial of Trump’s nominees and his vote was a decisive 99-0.

Vance, who served as a senator alongside Rubio, called him a “bipartisan solutions seeker.”

Rubio replaces Antony Blinken, who served as the country's 71st Secretary of State.

Congressional GOP leaders heading to the White House

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune are heading to the White House to meet with Trump on Tuesday.

It’s the first formal sit down for the GOP leadership teams including Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Senate GOP Whip John Barrasso and the new president as they chart priorities with the sweep of Republican power in Washington.

Despite an ambitious 100-days agenda, the Republican-led Congress isn’t on the same page on some of the basics of their ideas and strategies as they rush to deliver tax cuts for the wealthy, mass deportations and other priorities for Trump.