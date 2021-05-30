northwest miami-dade

Marcus Lemonis Offers $100K To Help in Search Efforts After Mass Shooting That Killed 2, Injured 20

Lemonis is the host of CNBC's The Profit and is a South Florida native

Marcus Lemonis, the host of CNBC's "The Profit" and a South Florida native, has offered $100,000 for aid in finding the person or persons who fired at concertgoers in northwest Miami-Dade on Sunday morning.

"$100,000 is a lot of money, but I'm also smart enough to know that people react to capital," said Lemonis.

He went on to say that if we are going to resolve things, "unfortunately currency is one of those motivators for people."

Watch the full interview below.

Lemonis tweeted his offer just hours after the news broke Sunday morning.

After Lemonis' announcement, Director of Miami-Dade PD Alfredo Ramirez III and Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo thanked the South Florida native.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

CNBC is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of WTVJ-TV / NBC 6.

This article tagged under:

northwest miami-dademass shootingmarcus lemonis
