Margate elementary school teacher arrested after attacking kindergartner: Police

A teacher was arrested after police said she viciously attacked a kindergartner at an elementary school in Margate.

Khadijah Muhammad, 54, was arrested last week on a child abuse charge in the incident that happened at Margate Elementary School, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the alleged incident happened in the hallway of the kindergarten classrooms and was captured on surveillance.

Broward Sheriff's Office Khadijah Muhammad

The video showed the student sitting on the floor with a group of other students before class when he threw a piece of paper in the direction of another student.

That's when Muhammad approached him "in an aggressive manner" and grabbed him by his left wrist, the report said.

Muhammad lifted him off the ground by his arms, twisted his arms and grabbed him by the back of his shirt while shovong him across the hallway, the report said.

"She ripped the jacket off his back and continuously grabbed the student by his arms, wrists, shirt, and jacket until the altercation ended," the report said. "Towards the end of the video, which was partially blocked from the camera view, she appeared to grab him around his neck and slam him to the ground."

The altercation lasted for around two minutes, the report said.

Officers responded and reviewed the surveillance footage before arresting Muhammad.

"I determined that defendant knowingly, willfully, and without any legal justification committed an intentional act of violence towards a child that could reasonably be expected to result in physical or mental injury," an officer noted in the report. "One could reasonably conclude that a caregiver would not have engaged in the damaging acts toward the child for any valid reason and that the primary purpose of the acts was to cause the victim unjustifiable pain or injury."

Muhammad was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

In a statement, Broward County Public Schools officials said Muhammad has been reassigned away from students.

"The safety and well-being of students are always our highest priority. The school is working closely with law enforcement regarding this situation, and the teacher involved has been reassigned away from students and the school pending the outcome of the case," the statement read.