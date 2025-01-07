Margate man arrested for lewd acts with 13-year-old he met on Instagram: BSO

A Margate man was arrested for lewd acts with a 13-year-old girl he allegedly met through Instagram after a deputy found them together in the backseat of a car, authorities said.

Tyeeshawn Errol Tucker, 20, was arrested on Jan. 2 on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a victim between 12 and 16, and interfering with custody of a minor, an arrest report said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Tyeeshawn Errol Tucker

According to the report, the alleged incident happened around 1:45 a.m. that day in the 2700 block of W. Sunrise Boulevard in unincorporated Broward when a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy spotted a vehicle parked outside a business while the business was closed.

The deputy approached and found Tucker and the teen in the backset of the car.

They were asked to get out and as they did the deputy spotted panties and boxers on the seat, the report said.

The teen told investigators she met Tucker through Instagram about a month earlier.

She said she initially told him she was 17, then told him she was 15, but she was actually 13.

The teen said they planned to meet and Tucker picked her up at a park before they drove around and parked outside the building, the report said.

She said they started kissing and then performed sex acts on each other inside the car, the report said.

Tucker was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.