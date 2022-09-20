Broward Court

Margate Man Caught with Fake Driver's Licenses, Social Security Cards, Real Drugs: Police

Junior Jeudy, 31, was caught with dozens of fake driver's licenses and Social Security cards but real drugs, police said.

By Wayne Roustan

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

His driver’s license was suspended, but he had 27 others along with 27 Social Security cards that were all fake, so Margate Police said they arrested him.

Junior Augustin Jeudy, 31, was driving a gray Dodge Charger at about 8:18 p.m. Saturday when he was pulled over in the 5500 block of Atlantic Boulevard for having tinted windows that were too dark, police said.

According to the arrest report, Jeudy said the car belonged to a friend and he had only borrowed it for a couple of days.

A record’s check revealed Jeudy was driving with a suspended license since Sept. 12 for failing to pay a traffic ticket issued in July in Fort Lauderdale.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
BSO
Junior Jeudy

The officer told Jeudy to get out of the car because he couldn’t drive with a suspended license and it was going to be towed away, the report stated.

The officer checked the car before it was towed and found a laptop computer inside a backpack. Jeudy said it wasn’t his even though two pieces of mail with his name and address were found inside the backpack, police said.

Local

Broward County 6 hours ago

Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Pompano Beach

Surfside condo collapse 7 hours ago

Developers, Family Discuss Memorial for Surfside Condo Collapse Victims

The officer said he also found 27 fake driver’s licenses and 27 fake Social Security cards in the backpack. The driver’s licenses had different names and numbers but only five different photographs.

There were also six baggies containing marijuana, so Jeudy was arrested, police said.

He was charged with possession of cannabis, possession of fraudulent documents, and he was cited for the traffic violations. Jeudy was released from the Broward County Jail Sunday on bonds totaling $30,000, records show.

This article tagged under:

Broward CourtMargate
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us