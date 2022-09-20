Margate Man Caught with Fake Driver's Licenses, Social Security Cards, Real Drugs: Police

His driver’s license was suspended, but he had 27 others along with 27 Social Security cards that were all fake, so Margate Police said they arrested him.

Junior Augustin Jeudy, 31, was driving a gray Dodge Charger at about 8:18 p.m. Saturday when he was pulled over in the 5500 block of Atlantic Boulevard for having tinted windows that were too dark, police said.

According to the arrest report, Jeudy said the car belonged to a friend and he had only borrowed it for a couple of days.

A record’s check revealed Jeudy was driving with a suspended license since Sept. 12 for failing to pay a traffic ticket issued in July in Fort Lauderdale.

BSO

The officer told Jeudy to get out of the car because he couldn’t drive with a suspended license and it was going to be towed away, the report stated.

The officer checked the car before it was towed and found a laptop computer inside a backpack. Jeudy said it wasn’t his even though two pieces of mail with his name and address were found inside the backpack, police said.

The officer said he also found 27 fake driver’s licenses and 27 fake Social Security cards in the backpack. The driver’s licenses had different names and numbers but only five different photographs.

There were also six baggies containing marijuana, so Jeudy was arrested, police said.

He was charged with possession of cannabis, possession of fraudulent documents, and he was cited for the traffic violations. Jeudy was released from the Broward County Jail Sunday on bonds totaling $30,000, records show.