Margate man pleads guilty to plotting against Rep. Jared Moskowitz

A Margate man accused of plotting against Congressman Jared Moskowitz pleaded guilty to gun charges and now faces decades in prison.
In a federal courtroom, John Lapinski Jr., 41, pleaded guilty Wednesday to four counts of various possession of weapons-related charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Back in November, Moskowitz wrote on X that police notified him of a suspect who was arrested not far from his Margate home and that a "potential plot" on his life was thwarted.
The person had a rifle, body armor, and a manifesto with antisemitic rhetoric and his name on the "target" list, the congressman said.
Margate Police said they arrested Lapinski after responding to a call of shots fired on Halloween.
Investigators found weapons in his home and the congressman's name in the evidence they collected.
He faces a maximum of 43 years in prison.