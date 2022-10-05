Margate Mom Goes to Work, Leaves 3 Kids Home Alone: Police

A Margate mother went to work at a restaurant, but left her three young children alone in their home and now she is facing child neglect charges, police said.

A concerned neighbor called 911 when one of the young children was seen wandering outside the front of Mirlene Dalmacy’s second-floor apartment on Sunday, according to the arrest report.

Police found one-year-old and three-year-old girls inside the apartment, with a bowl of food on the floor, urine soaked clothing and dirty diapers scattered around the residence, the report stated.

About 10 minutes later, a 10-year-old girl showed up saying she was out playing with friends, police said.

Dalmacy, 34, was found several hours later at her restaurant job.

During questioning through a Creole translator, police said Dalmacy admitted to intentionally leaving her kids home alone when she went to work about 10 a.m. Sunday.

She was released from the Broward County Jail Monday on a $2,000 bond, but Broward Judge Phoebee Francois ordered Dalmacy to have no contact with her children.