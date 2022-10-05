Margate

Margate Mom Goes to Work, Leaves 3 Kids Home Alone: Police

Mirlene Dalmacy, 34, is accused of leaving three children -- ages 1, 3, and 10 -- home alone in Margate.

By Wayne Roustan

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A Margate mother went to work at a restaurant, but left her three young children alone in their home and now she is facing child neglect charges, police said.

A concerned neighbor called 911 when one of the young children was seen wandering outside the front of Mirlene Dalmacy’s second-floor apartment on Sunday, according to the arrest report.

Mirlene Dalmacy

Police found one-year-old and three-year-old girls inside the apartment, with a bowl of food on the floor, urine soaked clothing and dirty diapers scattered around the residence, the report stated.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

About 10 minutes later, a 10-year-old girl showed up saying she was out playing with friends, police said.

Dalmacy, 34, was found several hours later at her restaurant job.  

During questioning through a Creole translator, police said Dalmacy admitted to intentionally leaving her kids home alone when she went to work about 10 a.m. Sunday.

Local

hurricane help 6 hours ago

South Florida's ‘A Day of Giving' to Benefit Hurricane Victims

YouTube 19 mins ago

Grandmother, Granddaughter Duo Preserve Cuban Culture One Recipe at a Time

She was released from the Broward County Jail Monday on a $2,000 bond, but Broward Judge Phoebee Francois ordered Dalmacy to have no contact with her children.

This article tagged under:

MargateBroward County jailchild neglect
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us