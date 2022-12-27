Margate Officer Injured After Accidental Shooting Inside Police Headquarters

An officer with the Margate Police Department was injured Tuesday after what officials said was an "accidental shooting" inside the department's headquarters.
Lt. Al Banatte said the incident occurred Tuesday morning at the headquarters located at 5790 Margate Boulevard. Banatte said the officer accidently discharged his weapon and was shot.
The officer, who was not identified, suffered a minor injury.
Police have not released additional details at this time.
