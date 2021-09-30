Broward County

Margate Police Chief on Leave Amid Investigation Into Alleged Misconduct

By NBC 6

NBC 6, City of Margate

The police chief for the city of Margate has been placed on leave amid an investigation into alleged misconduct, city officials said Thursday.

Margate City Commissioners held a special meeting Thursday where they placed Chief Jonathan Shaw on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

"Because this is an active investigation and based on the advice of legal counsel, no further details can be provided at this time," a city spokesperson said in a statement.

Capt. Joseph Galaska, a member of the Margate Police Department since 1995, has been appointed as acting police chief during the investigation.

Shaw has been with the department since 1997 and has served as chief since October 2018.

