Margate Police Seeking Help to Find Missing 11-Year-Old Girl

Police in Margate are asking for the public's help to find a young girl missing since Wednesday afternoon.

11-year-old Jahmiya Briscoe was last seen in the 3400 block of Pinewalk Drive North by her mother. Briscoe is 5'5" tall and may have gone to the Sunrise area, where she is known to have friends.

Briscoe was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, grey sweatpants and had her hair in braids with a blue streak.

Anyone with information is asked to call Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

