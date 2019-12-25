Margate

Margate Roadway Reopens After Nasty Early Morning Crash

Officers arrived at the scene near the 6500 block of Royal Palm Boulevard after receiving calls about the rollover crash.

Police have reopened a roadway after a serious crash involving at least two vehicles that occurred early Christmas morning.

Officers from the Margate Police Department arrived at the scene near the 6500 block of Royal Palm Boulevard around midnight after receiving calls about the rollover crash.

Investigators have not released any information on how many cars were involved, but at least two could be seen with pieces across the roadway.

No word was released on how many people were involved or if anyone was injured.

