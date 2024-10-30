Marine technician killed in Dania Beach boat explosion was ‘awesome father' to 3 children

After an explosion and subsequent fire consumed a boat at a Dania Beach marina, a family is grieving the loss of a man who they say was an "awesome father" and generous person.

Video captured the aftermath of the boat explosion that happened Friday afternoon at Nautical Ventures Marina off Ravenswood Road while the boat was reportedly being refueled.

The blast killed a man who worked at the marina, identified by family as Benjamin "Benny" Berestovoy, and injured four other people.

“I don’t think anyone is really ever prepared for anything like this,” Johnny Castro, Berestovoy's brother-in-law, said.

911 calls captured the frantic moments after the explosion, which according to other marina workers, happened as Berestovoy was reportedly refueling a 50-foot boat being readied for the upcoming Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

"Big explosion, people is injured…please guys, we need you ASAP!" a man who apparently works at the marina said in one of the 911 calls obtained by NBC6 on Tuesday. "Major accident, boat exploded on us, when we were working."

"Please, hurry up, oh my God!" the worker yells in the 911 call. "It's bad, it's terrible…it's a major emergency!"

A man who was passing by on his boat and witnessed the explosion is also heard in one of the calls.

"A boat just blew up and the people are hurt…the boat's on fire," the man says in the call. "People are hurt…I saw a couple guys fly off the boat."

Berestovoy did not survive. The other four victims are recovering from their injuries at Broward Health Medical Center and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Castro said the 52-year-old was a father, adventurer and avid sportsman, now remembered for his sense of humor.

But the marine technician more fondly known as Benny wore other titles.

"He was great with his kids, awesome father, good friend, I mean, very generous," Castro said.

Berestovoy's daughter is studying to be a nurse, and his son recently married. His eldest was with Castro the night of the explosion.

"He was with us the night of as well," Castro said. "We are all pretty close."

The family is now burdened with an unimaginable loss, learning how to move forward while grieving a man described as larger than life.

"It's a really hard pill to swallow when you are not ready," Castro said. “It’s really hard to talk about somebody in the past tense... It’s a real shame to have somebody taken awake like that. It’s a real tragedy.”

His loved ones have set up a GoFundMe to help support Berestovoy's three children and wife during this time.

According to the page, Berestovoy was originally from Paraguay.

"He built a beautiful life here in Florida, touching countless lives with his warmth, dedication, and extraordinary work ethic," the fundraiser reads. "His colleagues at the marina remember him as not just a coworker, but as a true friend whose expertise and kindness made every day brighter."

It goes on to say: "Those who knew Benny speak of his remarkable character - his integrity, his generosity, and his unwavering commitment to both his family and his work. He approached life with genuine kindness and a helping hand always extended to others. His sudden departure has left an immeasurable void in our hearts and our community."

Nautical Ventures' CEO said they're cooperating with the investigation into the explosion.

"During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the those impacted. We are committed to supporting their loved ones and assisting authorities in every possible way," CEO Roger Moore's statement read.

The Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the explosion.