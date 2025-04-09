Lockdown lifted at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland

A lockdown was lifted at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Wednesday afternoon after there were reports of a suspicious person near the school.
Chopper 6 hovered over the scene, where a long line of cars were seen waiting outside the school.
As a precaution, Westglades Middle School was also placed on lockdown as deputies with the Broward Sheriff's Office assessed the situation.
Parents received an email that both schools were placed on lockdown after a 911 call was placed reporting the suspicious individual.
The schools were dismissed about an hour ago but afterschool programs continued.
This is a developing story.