Lockdown lifted at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland

A lockdown was lifted at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Wednesday afternoon after there were reports of a suspicious person near the school.

Chopper 6 hovered over the scene, where a long line of cars were seen waiting outside the school.

As a precaution, Westglades Middle School was also placed on lockdown as deputies with the Broward Sheriff's Office assessed the situation.

Parents received an email that both schools were placed on lockdown after a 911 call was placed reporting the suspicious individual.

The schools were dismissed about an hour ago but afterschool programs continued.

This is a developing story.