Marlins Park Coronavirus Testing Site Coming This Week: Miami-Dade Mayor

Another Miami-Dade coronavirus testing site is set to open at Marlins Park this week, county mayor Carlos Gimenez said.

Gimenez said Monday that the county was working with the Florida National Guard, Jackson Health System, the University of Miami, the City of Miami and the Miami Marlins to iron out the details of the drive-thru testing site.

Gimenez was expected to release more details at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

A similar National Guard-run testing site opened this week at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.