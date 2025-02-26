Crime and Courts

Married couple accused of sexual, ‘dating' relationship with 16-year-old girl

Over the course of the relationship, there were numerous sexual encounters between the three.

By NBC6

An Aventura married couple is facing serious charges for allegedly grooming a 16-year-old girl into having a sexual and "dating" relationship with them, according to arrest reports.

Alvaro Jaramillo, 26, and Isabel Estrin, 24, were arrested Tuesday and face charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, police said.

The alleged relationship began in October when Jaramillion and Estrin started communicating with the teen through Instagram, arrest reports state.

Booking photos of Alvaro Jaramillo and Isabel Estrin
Miami-Dade Corrections
Miami-Dade Corrections
Booking photos of Alvaro Jaramillo and Isabel Estrin

In December, the couple and the victim met in person for the first time and had their first sexual encounter along with another teen, police said.

Days later, the victim "entered into a dating relationship" with the couple, arrest reports said, and spent the night at Estrin's parents' house and had sex with Jaramillo.

Arrest reports said over the course of the relationship, there were numerous sexual encounters between the three. The couple allegedly drove the teen around often and brought her to several casinos, bars, lounges and clubs.

The relationship continued until the beginning of February, when the victim's mother became aware of the arrangement and that her daughter was sexually active with the couple, police said.

When the couple was taken into custody Tuesday, detectives found a photograph and video of the victim performing oral sex on Jaramillo on his cellphone.

Jaramillo faces additional charges of promoting sexual performance by a child and interference with custody. He was already on probation for stealing money from an elderly person.

The couple was still in jail on Wednesday afternoon. Jaramillo will stay there for now because of his previous probation charges, while Estrin posted a bond.

