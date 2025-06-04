Married couple accused of sexually abusing teen they met on social media face more charges

An Aventura married couple accused of grooming a 16-year-old girl they met through social media into having a sexual and "dating" relationship with them are facing more charges.

Alvaro Jaramillo, 26, and Isabel Estrin, 24, were originally arrested back in February and booked into a Miami-Dade jail on charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

But Hallandale Beach Police officials said Wednesday that both are facing new charges for allegedly sexually assaulting the teen in multiple jurisdictions.

The alleged relationship began last October when Jaramillo and Estrin started communicating with the teen through Instagram, arrest reports said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Miami-Dade Corrections, Broward Sheriff's Office Miami-Dade Corrections, Broward Sheriff's Office

In December, the couple and the victim met in person for the first time and had their first sexual encounter along with another teen, police said.

Days later, the victim "entered into a dating relationship" with the couple, arrest reports said, and spent the night at Estrin's parents' house and had sex with Jaramillo.

Arrest reports said over the course of the relationship, there were numerous sexual encounters between the three. The couple allegedly drove the teen around often and brought her to several casinos, bars, lounges and clubs.

Police said during the course of the relationship, the couple gave the teen alcohol and drugs.

Records show Jaramillo remains behind bars in Miami-Dade on multiple charges, two out-of-county warrants and an immigration hold.

After her release in Miami-Dade, Estrin was booked into a Broward jail on Tuesday on charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, records showed.

Hallandale Beach Police said their investigation remains active, and they're asking anyone with information to contact them at 954-457-1400.

"The HBPD urges parents and guardians to remain vigilant about their children’s online activity," the department said in a statement. "Social media can serve as a gateway for predators seeking to exploit minors, and community awareness is vital in protecting our youth."