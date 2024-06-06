Married teachers retire after nearly 40 years at Miami Gardens high school

After decades of dedication and service, two beloved teachers from Miami Norland Senior High School are set to retire this week.

The husband-and-wife duo, Daniel and Brenda Muchnick, have shaped the lives of countless students, leaving a lasting legacy in their community.

Mr. Muchnick has spent the last 38 years teaching history.

"I've been very lucky. We've been here all these years, and the people we work with are so good. They're family to us," he said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Mrs. Muchnick has dedicated 37 years to teaching business.

"When I started, we had 30 electric typewriters in rows in this huge room. Each year, we got a couple of new computers, and 28 typewriters,” she said. “Then 26 typewriters and four computers. The kids would rotate, saying, 'It’s my turn to use a computer today, Mrs. Muchnick!'"

Education has been a way of life for the Muchnicks, something that connected them early in their careers.

"We always felt supported by our administrators and our fellow teachers. We made a big difference in a lot of students' lives," Mrs. Muchnick said.

They met at the high school, and their love story began at a faculty meeting. Now, as they prepare to leave, the Muchnicks are reflecting on what they will miss most.

"The students, just encouraging them and being excited for their success," Mrs. Muchnick said.

The couple has inspired the next generation, with many of their former students becoming teachers at the high school.

"I've never had a bad day at work in 38 years,” Mr. Muchnick said. “Once I’m here, every day is a good day. Once I close my door and get to teach my class, every day is a good day.”

The Muchnicks are not just teachers, but mentors and inspirations to generations of students.

"People like them made me want to get back into education and give back to the students in our community,” Carla Harris, assistant dean of discipline, said.

So what's next for the couple?

Mr. and Mrs. Muchnik plan to do lots of traveling, with their first big trip planned for the fall. Instead of going back to school with the kids, they’ll be flying across the ocean to see Europe.