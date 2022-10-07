Martin County Landlord Arrested After Allegedly Spying on Teen Girl With Hidden Cameras

Deputies in a county on Florida’s Treasure Coast arrested a man who they said was spying on a young teen girl he was the landlord for with cameras hidden in an electrical outlet.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports Bruce Grady, 61, is now facing charges related to video voyeurism in Martin County.

According to deputies, the cameras were hidden in the bathroom and bedroom of the 12-year-old girl in the grounding part of the outlet - also known as the bottom hole of the three-prong outlet.

The girl tried to plug a hair straightener and a computer into the outlets and when they wouldn’t go in, she discovered the cameras.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

She told her mother, who contacted law enforcement.

"It was pretty easy to track back to the landlord," said Martin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Budensiek. "The landlord had been seen unannounced in the apartment and he was confronted. The victim's parents said, 'Hey, what are you doing here?' 'Oh, no problem. I'm just doing electrical work.' So it made it easier for our guys to track it back."

Detectives took Grady’s cell phone, which was connected to Wi-Fi and could view a live feed, and said they found videos that will help them figure out how long he had been recording the girl.