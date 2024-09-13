Maserati driver was drunk and speeding in fatal 2021 Fort Lauderdale crash: Cops

Nearly three years after a Fort Lauderdale crash that led to a woman's death, the Maserati driver who police say was drunk and speeding when he caused the crash is facing DUI manslaughter and other charges.

Derrick Fulton Eaglin, 63, was arrested Thursday on 18 charges including DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, and DUI with property damage, records showed.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2021, at the intersection of Davie Boulevard and Southwest 9th Avenue.

Broward Sheriff's Office Derrick Fulton Eaglin

Carolyn Campbell, who was a passenger in the other vehicle, suffered multiple serious injuries and was hospitalized until her death nearly a year after the crash, on Aug. 2, 2022.

According to court records, Eaglin was driving his white 2014 Maserati 74 mph in a 40 mph zone and had a blood alcohol level of .145 about an hour after the crash, far above Florida's legal limit of .08.

Eaglin had been evading arrest since Feb. 2, 2022, before he was found and booked into jail on Thursday, records showed.

Eaglin appeared in court Friday where he was ordered held without bond and appointed a public defender.

Campbell's nephew, Nicholas Campbell, spoke during the court appearance in a video call.

"It's had a tremendous impact on our family," he said.