South Florida

Video shows man moments after he's shot by masked gunman near Miami-Dade gas station

Police are on the lookout for a black male suspect in white long sleeves and dark pants

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dramatic video shows police and fire rescue workers trying to assist a man after he was shot by a masked gunman outside a gas station in Miami-Dade Sunday morning.

The shooting happened near a Westar gas station in the 700 block of Opa-locka Boulevard.

The video showed the victim laying on the ground bleeding as Miami-Dade Police officers and fire rescue workers assist him.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the victim was shot by a masked man, who then fled the scene with another person.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police also said the victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he was in critical condition.

The victim's identity hasn't been released.

An investigation is underway, police said.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaFloridaMiamiCaught on CameraMiami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us