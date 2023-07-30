Video shows man moments after he's shot by masked gunman near Miami-Dade gas station

Dramatic video shows police and fire rescue workers trying to assist a man after he was shot by a masked gunman outside a gas station in Miami-Dade Sunday morning.

The shooting happened near a Westar gas station in the 700 block of Opa-locka Boulevard.

The video showed the victim laying on the ground bleeding as Miami-Dade Police officers and fire rescue workers assist him.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the victim was shot by a masked man, who then fled the scene with another person.

Police also said the victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he was in critical condition.

The victim's identity hasn't been released.

An investigation is underway, police said.