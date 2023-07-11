Masked thief snatches $180k worth of luxury handbags from Weston consignment store

A thief was caught on surveillance swiftly making off with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a high-end handbag store in Weston.

The thief escaped with 30 handbags and three accessories from Season 2 Consign, totaling approximately $180,000, in a matter of minutes, store management said.

Caught on surveillance cameras late Saturday night, a masked individual can be seen holding a flashlight and a storage tote. The intruder appears to quickly fill up the tote with designer handbags — including luxury brands such as Chanel, Hermès, Louis Vuitton and Gucci — before making a rapid exit.

Surveillance cameras were rolling when a masked burglar broke into Season 2 Consign in Weston

"When we arrived, we saw that the glass in the conference room was shattered," said Alejandra Caban, the Director of Operations at Season 2 Consign.

Caban told NBC6 the scene left the women-owned business shaken and disturbed.

"We have our workspace and we have our home, and we're here just as much as if we are in our own homes," Caban said. "And for someone or a group of people to think it's okay to do such a violent act. The only thing that we can say is, thank God that no one was in the office."

The store's security company alerted the co-founders during the burglary. However, the thief managed to get away before law enforcement arrived.

Caban said the burglar seemed to know exactly where to locate the high-end handbags.

"Instead of going all the way to the back of the office space, they knew that they had to go down a hallway that we have where the vault door is located," she detailed. "Once they came to the door, which has a security lock with fingerprint and code, they stepped back and ran and kicked the door numerous times until the frame of the door gave way."

The Broward Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the burglary and working to identify the individual behind the mask.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to come forward.