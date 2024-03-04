Mass. guardsman pleads guilty to Pentagon docs leak, faces at least 11 years in prison

The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking military secrets online changed his plea to guilty at a federal court hearing in Boston.

Jack Teixeira admitted sharing information about the war in Ukraine and other sensitive topics on the social media platform Discord.

Under the plea agreement struck with prosecutors, Teixeira will spend at least 11 years in prison and up to roughly 16 years. The judge will decide on the final sentencing at a later hearing

The charges Teixeira faced carried sentences of 60 years in prison, if he'd been convicted in court, and a fine of up to $1.5 million.

Teixeira, a 22-year-old from North Dighton, had been working at Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod since 2019. He was arrested by the FBI last April at his Dighton home.

The leak led the Pentagon to tighten controls to safeguard classified information, and the Air Force disciplined 15 personnel as its inspector general found last year that multiple officials intentionally failed to take required action about Teixeira’s suspicious behavior.

Teixeira was indicted on six counts of "willful retention and transmission of national defense information" and had previously pleaded not guilty. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

With his expected guilty plea Monday, NBC10 Boston Legal Analyst Michael Coyne said the sentencing guidelines will give Teixeira credit for cooperation, but it will ultimately be up to the judge to decide how long his sentence will be.

"He had to take a hard look at the evidence, he and his lawyers, and realize the likelihood of finding him not guilty was low, and so at the end of the day, whatever he can fashion from a plea deal is probably better than what he would have gotten had he gone to trial, lost and been convicted," said Coyne.

A judge last year ordered Teixeira to remain behind bars while he awaits trial after prosecutors revealed he had a history of violent rhetoric and warned that U.S. adversaries who might be interested in mining Teixeira for information could help him escape.

Teixeira remains in the Air National Guard in an unpaid status, the Air Force said.

Neither prosecutors nor defense attorneys have provided further details about Teixeira's plea agreement. An attorney for Teixeira has not responded to messages seeking comment.

Teixeira was part of the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts when authorities say he illegally collected military secrets and shared them with other users on Discord, a social media platform popular with people playing online games. Teixeira worked as a “cyber transport systems specialist,” essentially an IT specialist responsible for military communications networks.

Authorities said he first typed out classified documents he accessed and then began sharing photographs of files that bore SECRET and TOP SECRET markings. The leak exposed to the world unvarnished secret assessments of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the capabilities and geopolitical interests of other nations and other national security issues.

Prosecutors have said little about an alleged motive. But members of the Discord group described Teixeira as someone looking to show off, rather than being motivated by a desire to inform the public about U.S. military operations or to influence American policy.

Superiors of the Massachusetts Air National Guard member charged with leaking highly classified military documents had raised concerns internally on multiple occasions about his handling or viewing of classified information.

Prosecutors have said Teixeira continued to leak government secrets even after he was warned by superiors about mishandling and improper viewing of classified information. In one instance, Teixeira was seen taking notes on intelligence information and putting them in his pocket.

The Air Force inspector general found that members “intentionally failed to report the full details” of Teixeira's unauthorized intelligence-seeking because they thought security officials might overreact. For example, while Teixeira was confronted about the note, there was no follow up to ensure the note had been shredded and the incident was not reported to security officers.

It was not until a January 2023 incident that the appropriate security officials were notified, but even then security officials were not briefed on the full scope of the violations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.