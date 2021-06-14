Bahia Honda State Park

Massachusetts Woman Dies While Snorkeling in Florida Keys

By Associated Press

Getty Images

A 25-year-old woman has died while snorkeling in the Florida Keys, authorities said Monday.

Katherine Boukharov was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital in Marathon, Florida, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Witnesses reported seeing Boukharov face down and motionless in the water at Bahia Honda State Park Sunday evening. They brought her to shore, began CPR and called 911.

Local

Hollywood 3 hours ago

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to Host Job Fair Monday

Only in Florida 2 hours ago

Florida Town Accidentally Sells Municipal Water Tower

Foul play was not believed to be a factor in her death, the sheriff's office said.

Autopsy results were pending for the woman who was visiting from Melrose, Massachusetts.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Bahia Honda State ParkFloridaFlorida Keys
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us