Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting clients inside El Portal home

Luciano Felix Guzman, a licensed massage therapist, is accused of sexually assaulting his clients once in 2022 and a second time last month.

By Niko Clemmons

A South Florida massage therapist is accused of sexually assaulting his clients at his business out of his home in El Portal.

Luciano Felix Guzman, a licensed massage therapist, is accused of sexually assaulting his clients once in 2022 and a second time last month.

Booking photo of Luciano Feliz Guzman
Miami-Dade Corrections
Booking photo of Luciano Feliz Guzman

According to an arrest report, a man went to Guzman's house nearly three years ago for a massage session.

The man told detectives that Guzman touched him inappropriately several times, the report said, and the man asked Guzman to stop.

Then, on May 20, a man told investigators he went to Guzman's house for a massage and Guzman touched him inappropriately.

Deputies arrested Guzman on Thursday. In both cases, Guzman denied the allegations.

In court, the state asked the judge to prevent Guzman from working as a masseuse if he got out of jail. The judge said the state can file a motion when Guzman has an attorney present.

“He shouldn't be practicing as a masseuse,” a prosecutor said. “I think it's a reasonable condition of release given these allegations.”

Guzman's neighbors didn't want to speak on camera but were shocked when they learned the news.

Guzman posted bond on Thursday. He faces sexual battery charges.

