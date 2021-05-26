First Alert Traffic

Massive Car Fire Causes Lane Closures Along Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade

No injuries were reported

A morning car fire closed several lanes and created a traffic nightmare along a busy Miami-Dade County roadway Wednesday.

Chopper 6 was over the scene along the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway near the interchange with the Dolphin Expressway, where a car was engulfed in flames along the side of the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

At least three lanes of the Palmetto Expressway were closed off as workers continue to clear the scene. Investigators have not said what caused the fire to begin.

