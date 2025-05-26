Roads have reopened after a crash involving a tanker truck and a Broward County bus left one person hurt and erupted into a massive fire on Interstate 595.

It happened at around 10 a.m. Sunday, when a gasoline tanker was traveling westbound on I-595 just east of Southwest 136th Avenue when it sideswiped a disabled and unoccupied Broward County Transit bus that was parked on the left shoulder, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The impact sent the tanker into the median, where it hit the wall and caused the fire.

Videos from the scene showed the downed tanker consumed by massive orange flames on the westbound lanes of I-595 as heavy, black smoke billowed from it.

NBC6's Chernéy Amhara drove past the burning fuel tanker earlier in the morning and described the intense heat.

"I could feel the heat through my car," Amhara said. "I could see as I approached a ball of fire."

Davie police and fire rescue responded and were able to put out the flames. Crews were seen spraying white foam on the tanker.

Authorities said the driver of the tanker was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor burns and is in stable condition.

The bus driver was unharmed.

Westbound traffic was diverted onto westbound State Road 84 at the exit to Hiatus Road for several hours.

Hours after the massive fire, tow trucks meticulously hoisted the fuel tank using cranes and began clearing the scene. The roadway reopened at about 8:50 p.m.

Witnesses describe fiery crash

Cellphone video recorded minutes after the crash showed several people surrounding a shirtless man.

NBC6 spoke to several witnesses who saw the explosion.

“We were driving over here in 595 West going to Weston and we saw a big, big flame going up on the air, it was so crazy, " Sandra Gutierrez said.

Other neighbors, like Victoria, were walking down 125th Street in Plantation when they saw a large cloud of black smoke.

“I saw the black smoke," she said. "I came from over there and you figure it's chemical, you know, and that was pretty scary.”

Victoria said she began recording cellphone video from afar and was afraid to inhale the smoke.

“There were some toxic fumes coming thick, which thankfully I had my towel, so I had to breathe through the towel for a while,” she said.