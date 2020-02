Firefighters were battling a large blaze at an old train station in Delray Beach Tuesday.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue officials said the fire broke out at the station on Depot Avenue around 10 a.m.

Smoke and flames were seen coming out of the structure, which is no longer in use, officials said.

Firefighters continue to work the active structure fire at the train station, which is no longer in use.@PBCFR is assisting. pic.twitter.com/y3fi5DCmHw — Delray Beach Fire (@DelrayBeachFire) February 25, 2020

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was assisting. No other information was immediately available.

