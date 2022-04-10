Massive Fire Destroys Home in Little Havana

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to a two-story home in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood early Sunday morning.

When crews arrived at the scene on 8th Avenue and 2nd Street at around 2 a.m., they found a two-story wooden structure fully engulfed in flames, said Lieutenant Pete Sanchez with Miami Fire Rescue.

Sanchez says 25 units with more than 70 firefighters worked for more than an hour to put out the massive fire. He says they had to switch strategies to get it under control.

“We had to transition into defensive mode, which means we were no longer inside the structure because conditions became unsafe," said Sanchez.

Video shows firefighters pouring gallons and gallons of water onto the fire.

“This was quite a challenging fire because of the wood-frame structure," said Sanchez. "We also encountered some conversions inside the structure where there were multiple living units or multiple living areas.”

According to fire rescue, one man was in the house, but he is safe and receiving help from The Red Cross.

No further information is available at this time. Check back for updates.