Fire crews spent much of the morning Tuesday putting out a massive fire that engulfed a house in Homestead.

Chopper footage showed several crews at the scene, located at 41 Southwest 3rd Street, after the one-alarm fire broke out shortly after 6 a.m.

The building could be seen nearly destroyed by the flames.

No injuries were reported and officials have not said what the cause of the fire was.