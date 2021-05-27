Massive Morning Fire Damages Several Yachts in Little Havana

Crews worked early Thursday morning to put out a massive fire that broke out and damaged several high priced boats in Little Havana.

Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said the fires broke out around 2:30 a.m. along the Miami River near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 14th Street.

Crews spent several hours working to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported, but Sanchez said they have not been able to confirm if anyone was onboard.

Investigators have not released any information on how much damage the two yachts suffered or the owners of the vessels at this time.