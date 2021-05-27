Miami

Massive Morning Fire Damages Several Yachts in Little Havana

Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said the fires broke out around 2:30 a.m. along the Miami River near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 14th Street

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews worked early Thursday morning to put out a massive fire that broke out and damaged several high priced boats in Little Havana.

Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said the fires broke out around 2:30 a.m. along the Miami River near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 14th Street.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Crews spent several hours working to get the fire under control.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

6 Things to Know: Ultra Festival Settles Dispute With Residents, Mother's Plea for Answers in Son's Death

Florida 2 hours ago

Cuban Baseball Player Defects After Arriving in Florida

No injuries were reported, but Sanchez said they have not been able to confirm if anyone was onboard.

Investigators have not released any information on how much damage the two yachts suffered or the owners of the vessels at this time.

This article tagged under:

MiamiLittle Havanaboat fire
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us