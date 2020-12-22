Massive Stock of $200,000 in Stolen Merchandise Found in Davie Man's Home: Police

A man is facing charges after a massive haul of stolen merchandise estimated to be worth more than $200,000 was found in his home, Davie Police said Tuesday.

Ronald Martin, 61, was arrested Monday on six counts of dealing in stolen property after an investigation began in July.

According to police, when they conducted a search warrant at Martin's home they found more than 1,000 pieces of new merchandise still in the box and believed to be stolen.

Police received help from Home Depot employees who helped take inventory of the items, which were estimated to be worth more than $200,000, officials said.

It took a 26-foot U-Haul truck to remove all the stolen merchandise from the home, police said. Officers also found about $10,000 in cash during the search.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.