Massive Water Main Break Floods Streets, Halts Traffic in Hollywood Neighborhood

A massive water main break Wednesday morning in Hollywood flooded several streets and caused a traffic nightmare in the area.

The city tweeted that contractors working in the area of Washington Street between 19th and 20th Avenue hit the main, resulting in localized flooding in the area.

Hollywood officials said the city's underground utility crew is at the site working to repair the break.

Motorists are being redirected in the area and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

City officials have not said if a precautionary boil water advisory would be put in place.