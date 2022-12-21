First Alert Traffic

Massive Water Main Break Floods Streets, Halts Traffic in Hollywood Neighborhood

The city tweeted that contractors working in the area of Washington Street between 19th and 20th Avenue hit the main, resulting in localized flooding in the area

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A massive water main break Wednesday morning in Hollywood flooded several streets and caused a traffic nightmare in the area.

The city tweeted that contractors working in the area of Washington Street between 19th and 20th Avenue hit the main, resulting in localized flooding in the area.

Hollywood officials said the city's underground utility crew is at the site working to repair the break.

Motorists are being redirected in the area and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

City officials have not said if a precautionary boil water advisory would be put in place.

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficHollywoodflooding
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us