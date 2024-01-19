Video shows flames coming from Atlas Air cargo plane before making emergency landing at MIA

An Atlas Air flight had to make an emergency landing at Miami International Airport after an engine caught on fire over South Florida.

Video posted by Only in Dade shows the moment a witness captured flames coming from one of the engines of the plane.

NBC6 received the mayday calls made to air traffic control.

"Mayday, mayday...We have an engine fire," the audio recording said. "Request access back to the airport. No, we'll go ahead and land. We have five souls onboard."

Atlas Air issued a statement after the plane landed confirming that Flight 5Y095, a cargo aircraft, landed safely after experiencing an engine malfunction soon after departure from MIA.

"The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA," the statement said. "At Atlas, safety is always our top priority and we will be conducting a thorough inspection to determine the cause."