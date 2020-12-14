Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Ends COVID Quarantine After Negative Tests

Two weeks after announcing she tested positive for COVID-19, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she has been cleared to end her quarantine.

In a statement, Levine Cava said both her and husband Rob received two negative tests and consulted with their physician before being cleared.

“While we are thankful that we had only mild symptoms, we are among the lucky ones,” Levine Cava said in the statement. “It’s important to remember that the virus doesn’t manifest the same for everyone.”

Levine Cava tweeted November 30th that her husband, Dr. Robert Cava, was exposed by one of his patients and also tested positive. Levine Cava said she was exposed over the Thanksgiving holiday and has not had any in-person contact with other county employees.

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel, but for now we must all do our part to stop the spread,” Levine Cava said.

She spoke to a contact tracer from the Health Department in Miami-Dade.

“She was very thorough, making sure I identify anyone who might have been exposed and she'll be following up with those people anonymously,” Levine Cava said to NBC 6’s Alyssa Hyman after her initial diagnosis.

Levine Cava joined the list of politicians that tested positive for COVID, including former Miami-Dade Mayor and current Congressman-elect Carlos Gimenez and U.S. Senator Rick Scott.