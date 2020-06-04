Mayor, Police Department Director to Hold News Conference After Curfew Change

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is set to hold a Thursday virtual news conference one day after pushing the county’s curfew back several hours following days of protests over the death of George Floyd.

Gimenez is set to be joined by Deputy Mayor Maurice Kemp and Miami-Dade Police Department Director Freddy Ramirez.

Miami-Dade’s curfew was moved to start at midnight after a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew was issued in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties earlier this week in response to the unrest between police and protesters during demonstrations. Gimenez said he could change the curfew time again if "conditions change."

NBC 6 Investigators obtained a video that shows Ariel Alfaro being forcefully arrested by Miami-Dade Police (MDPD) officers during an event this weekend in downtown Miami. In it, an officer can be seen getting out of a vehicle and taking Alfaro to the ground. Then, another officer appears to place him on a chokehold.

Alfaro says it all started when he exchanged some words with one of the officers in the vehicle.

“It’s like, ‘what are you going to do, shoot me, man?’ and then he just grabbed me and like ‘Yo, what the hell?’ and next thing I know, I’m getting choked,” Alfaro recalled.

NBC 6 showed the video to Rodney Jacobs, the assistant director of the Miami’s Civilian Investigative Panel, which provides oversight to the city’s police department.

“It was well out of bounds, so much force was used there,” Jacobs said. “There were multiple police officers there as well.”

Jacobs didn’t like what he saw.

“So that would be something, if we had an oversight review board in the county, that we would take a very close look at and hopefully recommend to the sheriff potential discipline,” he added.

But there is no county oversight board at this time. Mayor Carlos Gimenez vetoed a measure that would have funded one in 2018, saying in part, he wasn't "entirely convinced" there was a need for it.

“Then, we were really upset about what happened and why it happened,” Jacobs said referring to the Mayor’s decision.

In a statement, the county says Gimenez is not opposed to it. The mayor had said he would’ve supported the panel if each of the 13 commissioners got to appoint one member to it, among other things.