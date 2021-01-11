MDCPS Announces More Free COVID-19 Testing for Kids

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in South Florida, Miami-Dade County Public Schools is giving children more opportunities to get tested for COVID-19.

The school district, in partnership with the University of Miami Health System, announced additional dates for all children ages 4-18 in the county to receive free Covid tests.

The tests will be administered through the Health Care System’s Pediatric Mobile Unit that will make stops in various school parking lots on select dates through Jan. 29.

A parent/guardian must accompany their child for testing and identification is not required. Officials say walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.

For a complete list of locations, dates and times, click here.