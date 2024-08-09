MDCPS

MDCPS gets ready for back to school with pep rally, news conference

Superintendent  Dr. Jose L. Dotres is expected to "share his vision for the new school year and encourage the continued support of all stakeholders"

By Briana Trujillo

The superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools and other officials got ready to welcome students, staff and families back to school.

They started the year off with a pep rally followed by an address and news conference.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Superintendent  Dr. Jose L. Dotres shared "his vision for the new school year and encourage the continued support of all stakeholders." Other school board members were also in attendance.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

MDCPSBack to School
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us