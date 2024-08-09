MDCPS gets ready for back to school with pep rally, news conference

The superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools and other officials got ready to welcome students, staff and families back to school.
They started the year off with a pep rally followed by an address and news conference.
Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres shared "his vision for the new school year and encourage the continued support of all stakeholders." Other school board members were also in attendance.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
