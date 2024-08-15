Smooth sailing on first day back at Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Students and staff in Miami-Dade County – including roughly 330,000 students and nearly 20,000 teachers – went back to the classroom Thursday for the 2024-2025 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres visited schools across the district and recapped the day in a news conference at Coral Gables Preparatory Academy.

Other than a couple of air conditioning issues in parts of two schools, Dotres said it was smooth sailing across the district.

The new school year also marks a new beginning for Miami Edison Senior High School, which rose from an "F" grade in 2011 to an "A" this year.

“The state wanted to close it, and look where we are today," Dotres said.

Many of the students at Edison are immigrants still learning English, so the principal said achieving an “A” grade is even more impressive.

Across the district, Dotress said they're is focusing on raising proficiency scores, especially at the pivotal third-grade level, because research shows kids who do well in third grade tend to have solid academic results all the way through high school.