3 MDFR employees placed on administrative duty after deadly fire training exercise

Three Miami-Dade Fire Rescue employees have been placed on administrative duty as the investigation continues into the June training incident where a firefighter's son died.

The incident, which happened in Virginia Gardens, is still currently under investigation, MDFR said.

"Three employees have been placed on administrative duty pending the completion of the investigation," a spokesperson said in an email to NBC6. The employees' identities or roles were not disclosed.

On June 21, Fabian Camero, the 28-year-old son of a Miami-Dade firefighter, was rushed to the hospital after being critically injured and died a day later.

The tragic death launched a multi-department probe that remains open.

Camero was a certified EMT but was not employed by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Why he was even at the training exercise remains under investigation.

Miami-Dade County's Chief of Public Safety confirmed to NBC6 earlier this month that the training exercise at a three-story building in the 6500 block of Northwest 36th Street was not authorized.

"At this point, all the information shows that this particular training was not a department-sanctioned training," James Reyes said at the time.

NBC6 spoke with the owner of the building where firefighters held the training, who said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was permitted to perform a "non-destructive" training exercise. That is also under review.

NBC6 has been requesting public records related to this training exercise as well as any incident reports detailing what first responders found at the scene.