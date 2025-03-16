Doral

MDFR honor veteran captain who died in Doral

Captain William “Bill” Gustin was a fire veteran of nearly 50 years and joined MDFR in 1978, where he rose through several ranks

By NBC6

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is mourning the death of a veteran captain who died on Sunday.

Captain William “Bill” Gustin was a fire veteran of nearly 50 years and joined MDFR in 1978, where he rose through several ranks.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Gustin become a Lieutenant in 1983 and a Captain in 1986 and for over thirty years, he led Engine 2—one of the busiest ladder companies in the nation, MDFR said.

MDFR honored Capt. Gustin's legacy in a Facebook post:

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, Gustin died by suicide.

MDFR also posted a video on their Facebook showing several firefighters on the road and at the firehouse honoring Gustin by saluting.

Local

6 to Know 7 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Weather 5 hours ago

Few strong thunderstorms expected as cold front moves to South Florida

At the firehouse, crews stood at attention as a stretcher draped with an American flag made its way through.

For firefighters who are dealing with mental health issues and need assistance, firehero.org provides several resources focused on suicide prevention for all fire and EMS personnel.

This article tagged under:

Doral
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us