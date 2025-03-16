MDFR honor veteran captain who died in Doral

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is mourning the death of a veteran captain who died on Sunday.

Captain William “Bill” Gustin was a fire veteran of nearly 50 years and joined MDFR in 1978, where he rose through several ranks.

Gustin become a Lieutenant in 1983 and a Captain in 1986 and for over thirty years, he led Engine 2—one of the busiest ladder companies in the nation, MDFR said.

MDFR honored Capt. Gustin's legacy in a Facebook post:

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, Gustin died by suicide.

MDFR also posted a video on their Facebook showing several firefighters on the road and at the firehouse honoring Gustin by saluting.

At the firehouse, crews stood at attention as a stretcher draped with an American flag made its way through.

For firefighters who are dealing with mental health issues and need assistance, firehero.org provides several resources focused on suicide prevention for all fire and EMS personnel.